$52.56 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post $52.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.41 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $214.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.85 million to $224.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $222.41 million, with estimates ranging from $181.99 million to $246.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

