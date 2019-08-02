$453.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post sales of $453.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.64 million and the lowest is $452.10 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $419.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

