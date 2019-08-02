3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.77.

Shares of MMM opened at $173.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

