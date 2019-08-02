30,000 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $27,710,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 197,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,888. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.97. 1,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,376. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $102.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

