2U Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,337% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

In other 2U news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942 over the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,768,000 after buying an additional 1,168,375 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 886,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 884,527 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $90.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

