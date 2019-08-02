2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,704. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $64,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $555,922.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in 2U by 39.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.