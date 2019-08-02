$24.01 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post $24.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.94 million and the highest is $24.07 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $98.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.66 million to $99.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.20 million, with estimates ranging from $124.56 million to $125.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

NYSE FVRR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 268,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,402. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

