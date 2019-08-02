$2.17 Million in Sales Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report sales of $2.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $49.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $7.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $15.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of SMMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

