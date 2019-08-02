$189.93 Million in Sales Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to announce sales of $189.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.86 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year sales of $739.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $741.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $851.16 million, with estimates ranging from $835.64 million to $865.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.41. 214,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.91.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 126.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

