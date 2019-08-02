16,221 Shares in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 808,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,665. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.