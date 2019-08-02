1,610 Shares in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,968,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,922,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $28,951,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $19,347,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $13,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.95.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $34.55 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

