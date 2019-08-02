$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $11.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.03 billion and the highest is $11.13 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.19 billion to $43.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.87 billion to $46.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.16. 1,708,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $203,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

