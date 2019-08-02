$108.71 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $108.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.09 million and the highest is $112.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $439.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $448.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.13 million, with estimates ranging from $505.79 million to $526.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 190,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 474,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

