$104.76 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $104.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.23 million to $107.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $426.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.87 million to $434.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $446.96 million, with estimates ranging from $424.49 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Capital One Financial lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 882,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,129. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

