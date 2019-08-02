$1.39 EPS Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GBX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 42,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,212. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $964.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

