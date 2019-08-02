$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 599,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,349. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

