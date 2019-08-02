$1.08 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Park-Ohio also posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $394.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,798.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,510,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,497.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $375,458.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,497,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,870,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

