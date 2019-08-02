$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,851. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

