-$0.99 EPS Expected for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $167,000.

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

