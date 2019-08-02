$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. TC Pipelines posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 33.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $157,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $9,540,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $189,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

TCP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

