$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

In other news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

