-$0.33 EPS Expected for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart purchased 17,500 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $63,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,813 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $48,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Searle & CO. owned about 1.09% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.10. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

