-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

A number of analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

GNLN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21. Greenlane has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $29.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

