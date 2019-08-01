Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zynga updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,552,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,836,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.