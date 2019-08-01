Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Zynex updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

ZYXI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 474,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Zynex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $113,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 50,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,223 in the last ninety days.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.