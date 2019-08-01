ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Holdings Lessened by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753,800 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 4.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $37,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,766,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,284,000 after purchasing an additional 926,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3,986.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,713,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353,692 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,440,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,906,000 after purchasing an additional 654,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $59,262,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $41,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZTO. UBS Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 46,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,318. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.