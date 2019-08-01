Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:ZTF opened at GBX 574 ($7.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.
Zotefoams Company Profile
