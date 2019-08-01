Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 574 ($7.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

