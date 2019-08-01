Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.62.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zoetis by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,926. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

