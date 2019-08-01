Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Shares of ZBH opened at $135.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $136.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,005,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 828,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after acquiring an additional 670,501 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after acquiring an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

