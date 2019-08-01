Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $257,654.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00280825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.01420344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00114950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

