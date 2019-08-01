Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $253,338.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $253,338.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,222 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

