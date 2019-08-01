Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Secoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,940. The company has a market cap of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. Secoo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Secoo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

