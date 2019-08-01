Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 28 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a PE ratio of -125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

