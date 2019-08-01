Zacks: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 955,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kopin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kopin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

