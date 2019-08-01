Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) to “Hold”

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE:TGE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 232,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone acquired 223,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

