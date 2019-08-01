Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) to Buy

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,046,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,764,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,682 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,584,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,316,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,405,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 689,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

