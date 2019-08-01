Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $886.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

