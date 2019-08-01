Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst's Firdapse is the company’s first approved product. The drug is the first FDA-approved treatment for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in adults, which was approved in November 2018 and launched in January. The company generated entire first-quarter revenues from Firdapse. Catalyst is also developing Firdapse to treat additional rare neuromuscular diseases. However, all the other candidates in its portfolio are in early stages of development. Thus, the successful development and commercialization of drug candidates are highly crucial for the company. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q2 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

CPRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,290. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

