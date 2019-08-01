Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bilibili by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bilibili by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

