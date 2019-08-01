Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Strong Sell

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

AAOI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 13,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,784. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $52.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.