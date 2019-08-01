Zacks: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Exela Technologies’ rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exela Technologies an industry rank of 190 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Exela Technologies news, CFO James Reynolds bought 247,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $408,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,401 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XELA traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,020. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $403.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

