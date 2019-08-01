Zacks: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given $20.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has improved by 25% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,268,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 138.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

