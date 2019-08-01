Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.17 Price Target for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.29 (Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 1.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $308,062.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.76 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

