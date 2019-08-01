Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.36. State Street posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 1,981,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62. State Street has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

