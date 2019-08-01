Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $187,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares in the company, valued at $14,657,343.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,350. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.98. 109,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

