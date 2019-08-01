Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will post sales of $212.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.97 million to $215.90 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent Biosolutions.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,804.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,581,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 617,486 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $26,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 446,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $9,562,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,254. Emergent Biosolutions has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.