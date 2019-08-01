Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to report $22.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.25 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $92.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.71 million, with estimates ranging from $117.73 million to $157.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 2,256,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $821.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.