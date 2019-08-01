Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings per share of $3.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.81. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $14.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.95.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $278,509.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939 shares of company stock worth $652,233. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 972.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

