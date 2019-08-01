Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to report sales of $844.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $839.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $837.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northcoast Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $82.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

MSM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,996. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

