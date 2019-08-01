Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Macerich reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 279,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 270,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,446.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,735. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,953,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,680,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302,366 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,638,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,396,000 after purchasing an additional 260,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 53.8% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,535,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 536,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

MAC traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 125,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,974. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43. Macerich has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.